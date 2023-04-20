850 kg of cocaine seized on board a bulk carrier bound for Venice

The Guardia di Finanza of Venice, together with the local Department Naval Air Operation, proceeded to the seizure of a large quantity of narcotic substance concealed on board the Liberian flag bulk carrier Atlas
of Greek Lavinia Bulk coming from South America and heading to Venice. The narcotic, 850 kilograms of cocaine divided into 570 loaves, it was hidden inside the ventilation ducts connecting
the various sections of the ship. The outer hull of the bulk carrier is was inspected subsequently, when the ship was in Rada, thanks to repeated dives by divers of the local naval station of the Guardia di Finanza supported by that of Rimini.
The Guardia di Finanza specified the retail value of the drug seized could reach 150 million euro.