The partnership between the Fondazione Accademia Italiana della Marina Mercantile and the World Maritime University has been renewed

Today the Fondazione Accademia Italiana della Marina Mercantile (FAIMM) and the World Maritime University (WMU) have signed a new Memorandum of understanding, renewing the agreements already in place to be between the two institutions, which also aims to strengthen the joint activities on the theme of world formation maritime and port.
"This meeting - commented Paola Vidotto, director of the Italian Academy of Merchant Marine - marks a moment important for the structure of the Academy, also because the excellent relations with the WMU, a direct emanation of the United Nations On the theme of the maritime world, strengthen the many activities of IMSSEA, the international section of the Academy, which operates on the specialized training front with dozens of countries around the world the world. Important actions, which together with the WMU can see Also very interesting developments».
"We are very happy - said the president of the WMU, Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry - to share this partnership with the Italian Academy of Merchant Marine, because we know all that the maritime industry has to face new and important challenges, at all levels. From autonomous navigation to sustainability of the sector, we need to work harder to ensure high-quality education for all, They are new students and people who are already experienced."