21 April 2023
Project to build a ro-pax terminal behind the breakwater of the port of Ancona
It was presented today on the occasion of the visit to the airport of Deputy Minister Rixi
Ancona
April 20, 2023
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Centrale has planned the creation of a new infrastructure in peninsula in the port of Ancona that would be realized with the construction of new quays within the breakwater breakwater which would thus be connected to the Darsena Marche. The project was presented today by the president of the port authority, Vincenzo Garofalo, to the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, on the occasion of the institutional visit to the Marche intermodal pole now dedicated to the Doric port after the inspection of the airport and the freight village.

According to forecasts, the new peninsula and the water mirror in front will be destined to accommodate ferry traffic ro-ro and ro-pax and this - it has explained the AdSP - both to give response to the growing demand for berths that characterizes this type of traffic in the port of Ancona both to ensure the progressive departure from the historic port. The added value of Project - the body has specified - is to have six new approaches for the Motorways of the Sea with an adequate length of quay and dimensions of square, connected to the road network road and rail network and carried out in a context of sustainable development of infrastructure, part of the Hub intermodal of the Marche.

In addition, the AdSP has emphasized that the completion of the system of the external works of defense at sea of the peninsula will guarantee adequate wave protection in relation to inland basins, and the adaptation of the piers and docks of the historic port to the approach of naval units, more compatible with the urban context. Among the advantages envisaged, also that of the possible physical and functional reorganization of the zones rear so as to allow the development of shipbuilding and of nautical pleasure boating, with a positive impact also on activities dredging already provided by the Adsp.

The Doric port - said the president of the harbour authority on the occasion of the presentation of the project - «needs to increase its operating surfaces, yards and docks, and can do from the sea, starting from an idea of 2005 that we want resume and relaunch in an even more innovative way and - pointed out Garofalo - in line with a development characterized by environmental sustainability, a fundamental factor for improve the relationship between the city and the port'.
