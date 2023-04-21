Yesterday in the shipyard of Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. to Ulsan launched the multipurpose ro-ro Great Lagos
, which is the twin of Great Antwerp
, the first unit of the new "G5" class of the Grimaldi group launched two days ago in the same South Korean plant. The Great Lagos
It is 250 meters long, 38 meters wide and has a deadweight of 45,684 tons. The ship can carry 4,700 meters linear of rolling goods, 2,500 CEU and 2,000 TEU.
After its delivery, scheduled for this summer, the Great Lagos will be used in maritime transport services of the Grimaldi group between Northern Europe and West Africa. On The same routes will also be used all other ships of the class "G5": the Great Antwerp and the other four Twin units to be delivered between 2023 and 2024.