In March 2023, Chinese ports set a new historical record for monthly cargo traffic
New absolute peak also in relation to goods handled only by seaports (record also of international cargoes)
Pechino
April 21, 2023
In the first three months of 2023 the Chinese ports have enlivened 3.85 billion tonnes of goods, representing the New historical record for this time of year and an increase +6.2% on the first trimester last year. The new peak history for the first quarter is such also taking into account Consider only the volume of cargo handled by ports seafarers which amounted to 2.55 billion tons (+5.5%) and that enlivened only by Chinese inland ports that It is attested to 1,31 billion tons (+7.4%).
In the first quarter of 2023 even traffic alone international cargo passed through port ports Chinese recorded a new record for this time of year having totaled 1,19 billion tons (+7.8%), of which a Record flow for the period of 1.07 billion tonnes enlivened from marine ports (+7.3%) and a flow of 121,4 million of tons handled by inland ports, volume that does not is a record for the first quarter being less than the one achieved in 2021 and represents a growth of +13.0% on first three months of 2022.
Even domestic traffic alone reached a new record relating to the first quarter having been equal to 2.66 billion tons (+5.4%), with new records both of the cargos enlivened by the seaports and those enlivened by inland ports which are results pairs respectively to 1.48 billion (+4.3%) and 1.18 billion tons (+6.9%).
It should be noted that the overall increase of +6.2% marked by Chinese ports in the first quarter of 2023 was towed from the result recorded in the month of March alone when, with 1.43 billion tons (+12.8% on March 2022), has been New all-time record of monthly traffic marked, peak historical which is such even in relation to ports only seafarers who last month enlivened 931.8 million tons (+10.4%) of which a flow record of 377,2 million tons of international goods (+12.6%).
In the first quarter of this year, traffic alone Global containerized has been pairs to 69,7 million teu, with a progression of +3.5% on the same period of 2022, of which 61,5 million teu enlivened from marine ports (+2.8%) and 8,2 million teu from inland port (+8.9%).
In the first three months of 2023 the Chinese port to have enlivened The largest overall volume of traffic was the airport of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 331,0 million tons (+9.1%) followed by Tangshan ports with 201,6 million tons (+12.7%), Shanghai with 177,2 million tons (+4.0%), Qingdao with 164,8 million of tons (+4.2%), Guangzhou with 149,1 million tons (+3.0%), Rizhao with 145,7 million tons (+4.4%), Tianjin with 133,3 million tons (+4.5%) and Yantai with 120,3 million tons (+6.2%).
As for container traffic alone, the largest volume quarterly of cargos has been enlivened from the port of Shanghai with 11,5 million teu (- 6.4%) followed by the ports of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 8,2 million teu (+3.5%), Qingdao with 6,6 millions of teu (+12.2%), Shenzhen with 6,2 million teu (- 4.9%), Guangzhou with 5,6 million teu (+2.4%) and Tianjin with 5,0 million of teu (+9.1%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher