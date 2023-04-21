Quarterly increase of +6.5% of the traffic of the goods in the Apulian ports of the AdSP of the Southern Adriatic

In the first three months of this year the ports of Bari, Brindisi, Barletta, Monopoli and Manfredonia managed by the Authority of Port system of the Southern Adriatic have enlivened a Freight traffic of over 4.9 million tonnes, with a increase of +6.5% on the same period of 2022.
In the passenger sector, ferries arriving and departing from ports have enlivened beyond 212 thousand people (+27%), while the traffic of the cruises - the harbour authority has communicated - has recorded a recovery of +660% compared to the 558 crocieristi of the first quarter of 2022 rising to over 4 thousand passengers.
In the first three months of 2023 the only port of Bari has enlivened about two million tons of goods (+14%), about 137 thousand Ferry passengers (+15%), while cruise traffic has marked an increase of +530%. The AdSP has made known that in growth goods in the port of Brindisi were also found as well as ferry passengers (70 thousand, +48%) and cruise passengers (+836%).