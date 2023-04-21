The association of Genoese freight forwarders focuses on the revival of cargo in the city airport

In the public assembly of Spediporto, held today in Genoa inside the Sala delle Grida of the Palazzo della Borsa Valori, The association of Genoese freight forwarders highlighted the dynamism of Liguria, and Genoa in particular, thanks to a series of ongoing projects, from that of the new breakwater of the port of the Ligurian capital at the Third Pass passing through the numerous construction sites that, from here to the next few years will be built in the city and in its port of call.
In his report the president of Spediporto, Andrea Giachero, highlighted the need to exploit the the potential of Genoa airport by integrating it and enhancing it within the territorial projects. With this objective in recent weeks Spediporto, alongside 20 associated companies, gave life to the consortium company Goas with the aim of managing the airport's cargo yard through a strong integration with port development and logistic.