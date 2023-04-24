Still a slight decrease in quarterly traffic in the port of Rotterdam
Marked reduction in the volumes of miscellaneous goods
Rotterdam
April 24, 2023
As in the previous two quarters, in the first three months of 2023 the traffic of goods enlivened from the port of Rotterdam has recorded a slight decrease generated by the continuation of the reduction in the volumes of containerized goods, in place since the last quarter of 2021, to which was added the effect of the decline of other miscellaneous goods. "As expected - he commented the CEO of the Port Authority of Rotterdam, Allard Castelein - 2023 started with a slight drop in traffic. Especially in the container segment We had to deal with a decline in volumes caused high inflation and weakening economy. The Results of the other segments mainly show growth and confirm that dependence on Russian energy flows is has been further reduced in line with sanctions. For the part remaining of the year - added Castelein - we expect a limited Decrease in traffic volumes due to uncertainties the current geopolitical situation and high inflation."
In the first quarter of this year the Dutch port of call has handled a total of 111.7 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -1.5% on the corresponding period of 2021, of which 78,6 million tons of goods to disembark (- 1.8%) and 33,1 million tons of goods at boarding (- 0.7%). The trend negative of containerized trade has been accentuated being were enlivened globally in the first three months of this year 31.5 million tons (- 11.%) realized with a handling of containers pairs to 3,225,000 teu (- 11.6%). The Authority Portuale has specified that the contraction of the traffic containerized is also the result of the detention of this traffic to and from Russia, which in the past accounted for 8% of Total container traffic, which resulted in Significant - the Authority has specified - given that the war in Ukraine started at the end of February last year and traffic with Russia ceased subsequently. In addition The harbour authority has announced that the containerized imports from Asia (- 14.2% in teu) due to the lower demand for goods due to accumulated inventories, and inflation.
Other miscellaneous goods amounted to more than 7.9 million of tons (- 6.0%), of which 6,6 million tons of rolling stock (- 2.2%) and less than 1,4 million tons of other goods miscellaneous (-20,9%). With regard to the decline in ro-ro loads, The Port Authority has explained that it is a consequence of the lower demand from the United Kingdom, while the decline in traffic Other miscellaneous goods was mainly caused by the return of shipments of goods to the mode of transport containerized as a result of the reduction in freight value for these shipments.
In the first three months of 2023, dry bulk traffic has recorded a slight increase of +0.2% rising to over 17.9 million tonnes, including 7.4 million tonnes of coal (+26.3%), 6,2 million tons of iron ore and scrap (+10.1%), 3,3 million tons of agricultural bulk (+69.7%) and 1,1 million tons of other solid bulk (- 76.2%). In the Liquid bulk sector 54.3 million tons (+5.6%), including 26,3 million tons of oil crude (+3.2%), 15,1 million tons of petroleum products refined (+12.0%), 3,0 million tons of natural gas liquefied (+14.3%) and 9,9 million tons of other cargos liquids (+0.8%). With regard to the flow of liquid bulk, the port Authority has specified that, in place of Russian oil, crude oil flows from the United States and Africa increased Western and Middle East and being longer Sea routes for transport from these regions is The number of very large crude carriers also increased, arriving at Rotterdam which doubled in the first quarter of this year going up to 50 ships. Also the increase in product volumes oil is a consequence of the replacement of imports of Russian diesel sanctioned, while the growth of natural gas liquefied is a consequence of the high price of European gas and the higher volume of spot transport, with higher imports from the USA as an alternative to reducing European imports of Russian gas via pipeline.
