On Wednesday in Genoa the shipping company GNV will hold a recruiting day

Next Wednesday in Genoa, at the Holiday Inn Hotel Genoa City, the shipping company Grandi Navi Veloci (GNV) will carry out a recruiting day aimed at the presentation job opportunities on board their ships, and the inclusion of about 300 new resources in view of the next Summer. During the day will be carried out interviews with candidates who will have the opportunity to learn more about the company, life on board but also the many and potential career paths within the company.
GNV is looking for numerous professionals with different degrees of experience and seniority, including staff and covered as brass, workers and refrigeration workers but also staff of Hotel management as hotel managers and cooks. We are looking for in addition candidates who know languages, in particular the language Arabic, for employment at information offices. To candidates who will want to present themselves at the open days will be required to bring with you a copy of your updated curriculum vitae and, if they have previous experience on board, the booklet of navigation and documentation related to SCTW courses. For As for the figures in the hotel sector, the candidacy will be evaluated even if it does not meet these requirements and, In case of acceptance, candidates will be supported in carrying out navigation fitness courses. For Further information and the submission of curricula is necessary write to the e-mail address crew@gnv.it.
After the success and the great turnout of the first days in Naples, Catania, Palermo, and the stage in Genoa, the program of GNV recruiting will end with meetings in Bari on 4 and May 5.