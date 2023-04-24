To February the traffic of the goods in the port of Naples is increased of +8.6% while in the port of call of Salerno is dropped of -8.5%
The recovery of passengers continues
Napoli
April 24, 2023
Last February the ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare of Stabia managed by the Port System Authority of the Sea Tirreno Centrale have enlivened 2,52 million tons of goods, with an increment of +0.8% on February 2022 that is was generated by the growth - after three months of decline - in volumes enlivened by the port of Naples that has more than compensated the Decrease - the fourteenth consecutive monthly - of loads passed through the port of Salerno port.
In particular, in February 2023 the port of Naples has enlivened 1,47 million tons of goods (+8.6%), of which 891 thousand tons of goods to disembarkation (+12.4%) and 584 thousand tons at boarding (+3.2%). Overall growth is was mainly produced by the increase of +33.2% of bulk liquids that totaled 489 thousand tons, of which 358 thousand tons of refined petroleum products (+41.0%), 112 thousand tonnes of gaseous, liquefied or compressed petroleum products, and natural gas (+8.5%) and 19 thousand tons of other liquid cargos (+88,7%). Miscellaneous goods also increased with a total of 889 thousand tons (+3.8%), including 526 thousand tons of cargos containerized (-4.7%) realized with a handling of container pairs to 54 thousand teu (- 5.7%) and 363 thousand tons of rotabili (+19,2%). In the liquid bulk sector, on the other hand, the trend is negative state having been enlivened 97 thousand tons (- 28.3%), of which 44 thousand tons of metallurgical products (- 38.2%), 8 thousand tons of cereals (- 72.1%) and 45 thousand tons of other cargos (+27,6%).
Last February the port of Salerno has enlivened a total of 1,04 million tons of goods (- 8.5%), of which 590 thousand tons to disembarkation (- 4.4%) and 455 thousand tons to boarding (-13,4%). If the overall figure of solid bulk, with 32 thousand tons, has recorded a rise of +116.8%), the goods various have decreased globally of -10,2% going down to 1,01 million tons, of which 322 thousand tons of goods in container (- 10.3%) realized with a handling of containers pairs to 29 thousand teu (+1.4%), 577 thousand tons of rotabili (- 9.4%) and 114 thousand tons of other miscellaneous goods (-13.8%).
As for passenger traffic, last February in the port of Naples have arrived and left 267 thousand (+39.6%), of which 23 thousand crocieristi (+411.8%), 25 thousand passengers of the ferries (+62.7%) and 219 thousand passengers of the local maritime services (+27.7%), while in the port of Salerno the total was 6 thousand passengers of the ferries (+15.9%).
In the first two months of 2023, goods traffic enlivened from the ports of Naples and Salerno was equal respectively to 2,76 million and 2,03 million tons, with decreases of the -3,9% and -11.5% on the corresponding period last year.
