PORTS
Assoporti and SRM have published the new issue of the newsletter "Port Infographics"
In 2022 the Italian ports have enlivened beyond 490 million tons of goods (+1.9%)
Roma
April 24, 2023
The Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) and SRM, the center studies linked to the Intesa Sanpaolo group, have published the new number of the newsletter "Port" Infographics" that uses infographics to illustrate Phenomena and main statistics on maritime transport and logistics at Italian and international level, highlighting the impacts of events that are helping to shape the trend economic and international trade such as war Russia-Ukraine, inflation, soaring energy costs. One specific in-depth analysis is aimed at maritime trade Italian and port performance in 2022 for the main ports of call Asian and European. Finally, a focus was made on sustainability, analysing the role of ports as hubs energy and the green path that ships are taking.

The newsletter recalls that in 2022 Italian ports have enlivened over 490 million tons of goods, with an increase of +1.9% on the previous year, managing liquid bulk for 169 million tons (+3.2%), ro-ro cargos for 120,9 million tons (- 1.5%), container for 119,5 million tons (+2.2%), solid bulk for 61,1 million tons (+7.3%) and other goods for 19,7 million tons (- 3.4%). In addition, the last year the Italian ports have enlivened over 61,4 million passengers (+41.5%), of which nine million crocieristi (+263.6%).

The document highlights that in 2022 the Italian ports have showed greater resilience than other areas competitor: in the container sector (taking into account the ports with a handling beyond the million teu) are grown of +1.3% against the declines recorded by the competing areas from the Northern Range, Mediterranean and Atlantic.

Referring to the data released by UNCTAD, the newsletter notes also the consistent average time of ships in ports Italians compared to competitors in the Mediterranean, average time of waiting in the Italian airports that, widening the gaze to the entire Europe, however, is lower than that of congested ports of Holland and Germany even if growing as in most of other European maritime nations.
INDUSTRY
In the first quarter of 2023, the net turnover of Wärtsilä grew by 19%
Helsinki
The value of new orders increased by 26%
INDUSTRY
ABB closes a very positive first quarter
Zurich
Revenue in growth of 12.8% and net profit of 67.7%
PORTS
MIT has published guidelines on how to apply the Regulation on port concessions
Rome
The Transport Regulatory Authority takes a relevant role in the release and extension of concessions
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2023, freight traffic in Spanish ports fell by -1.7% percent.
Madrid
In the first quarter of 2023, freight traffic in Spanish ports fell by -1.7% percent.
The contraction was generated by the -8.6% reduction in containerized loads
In February, freight traffic in the port of Naples increased by 8.6% percent while in Salerno's stopover it fell by -8.5% percent.
PORTS
In February, freight traffic in the port of Naples increased by 8.6% percent while in Salerno's stopover it fell by -8.5% percent.
Naples
Continues the recovery of passengers
Still a slight decrease in quarterly traffic in the port of Rotterdam
PORTS
Still a slight decrease in quarterly traffic in the port of Rotterdam
Rotterdam
Accentuated reduction in volumes of miscellaneous goods
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Agreement HMM-LOTTE Fine Chemical for the transport and bunkerage of ammonia and methanol
Seoul
In February the ride-hailing company ordered nine new methanol container carriers
In March 2023, Chinese ports marked a new historical record of monthly freight traffic
PORTS
In March 2023, Chinese ports marked a new historical record of monthly freight traffic
Beijing
New absolute peak even relatively to goods handled by seaports alone (records also of international loads)
PORTS
It continues the collapse of container traffic in the port of Long Beach
Long Beach
In the first three months of 2023, 1.72 million teu (-30.0%) were handled.
Project to carry out a ro-pax terminal retrostant the foranea dam of the port of Ancona
PORTS
Project to carry out a ro-pax terminal retrostant the foranea dam of the port of Ancona
Ancona
It was presented today on the occasion of the visit to the stopover of Deputy Minister Rixi
LOGISTICS
CMA CGM has ceded 50% percent of the Russian intermodal and logistics company Logoper
Moscow
The sale was made in the exit of the French group from the Russian market following the Russia-Ukraine war.
In the first three months of this year, the traffic of goods in the port of Algeciras fell by -4.6%
PORTS
In the first three months of this year, the traffic of goods in the port of Algeciras fell by -4.6%
Algeciras
The containers were equal to 1,119,734 teu (-3.5%)
ENVIRONMENT
The road to decarbonisation of shipping must be defined by the regulatory authorities
Copenhagen
The road to decarbonisation of shipping must be defined by the regulatory authorities
A survey by Global Maritime Forum, Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation and Mærsk Mc Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping highlights that currently shipowners can only program the use in the future of a mix of e-fuel. The report confirms the limits of LNG
PORTS
Bad start of 2023 for the port of Barcelona
Barcelona
In the first quarter, handling goods fell by -12.6% percent. Continues the recovery of passengers
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Hapag-Lloyd completes acquisition of 40% of India J M Baxi Ports & Logistics
Hamburg
The operation has been approved by the competent authorities
FIATA and GSF indicate what the minimum level of security and confidentiality of data should be in the digitalization of trade traffics
TRANSPORT
FIATA and GSF indicate what the minimum level of security and confidentiality of data should be in the digitalization of trade traffics
London
Published the "Charter for Protection and Governance of Data in International Trade"
PORTS
After 19 months of decline, in March 2023 container traffic in the port of Valencia has returned to growth
Valencia
In the first three months of this year, the Spanish port airport has handled 16.0 million tonnes of cargo (-7.8%).
PORTS
WORK
On Wednesday in Genoa, the GNV shipping company will hold a recruiting day
Genoa
Expected the inclusion of some 300 new resources ahead of the upcoming summer season
ASSOCIATIONS
The association of the Genoese freight forwarders points to the relaunch of the cargo in the city airport
Genoa
Strategy that passes through strong integration with port development and logistics
PORTS
Quarterly increase of 6.5% per cent of freight traffic in the pugliese ports of the AdSP of the Southern Adriatic
Bari
In recovery the passengers
PORTS
With the Venice Blue Flag 2023 the cruise companies renew the commitment to reduce ship emissions
Venice
Di Blasio : The agreement signed today extends the perimeter of the agreement to the port of Chioggia
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Launched the second the multipurpose ro-ro in the new class "G5" of the Grimaldi group.
Naples
"Great Lagos" will be employed between North Europe and West Africa
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
The Data Hub KV4.0 has become operational for real-time data exchange between intermodal transport customers
Frankfurt am Main
Activated the new website www.dx-intermodal.com
FORMATION
CHRONICLE
Seized 850 kg of cocaine on board of a reprisals headed for Venice
Venice
The astounding was concealed within the ventilation ducts
PORTS
The port of Palermo is part of the European Escola-Intermodal Transport
MARITIME
Problems at the port of Genoa of the landing of seafarers of non-European nationalities
Genoa
Assagents expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting with the Maritime and Air Border Police in Genoa
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Rail Cargo Group enlarges its rail service network with Italy in Treviso and Frosinone
Vienna
The connection with the lapartial terminal will be made on the basis of the application
Renewed the Assiterminal Management
ASSOCIATIONS
Renewed the Assiterminal Management
Rome
Luca Becce confirmed to the presidency. Increased the number of board components
CHARITY
"Sport in support of different abilities" is being raised in the 25mila euro area.
Genoa
Demonstration on board the Allegra ship of GNV
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Grimaldi took delivery of the first of six ro-ro multipurpose units of class "G5"
PSA will acquire control of Turkish logistics group Alisan
LOGISTICS
PSA will acquire control of Turkish logistics group Alisan
Singapore
Deal to buy 75% of the company's capital
PORTS
The terminalists are ready to challenge the measures of increase in the canons of the AdSP
Rome
The president of Assiterminal pointed out that despite the demands, the indexation mechanism has not been changed
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Nova Marine Carriers enters the gas market for the first time
Lugano
Rented the LNG ship "Dapeng Princess"
AUTOTRANSPORT
Accession of Italy to the Additional Protocol of the CMR Convention
Rome
Grimaldi (ALIS) : The news that our country has been waiting for years
MEETINGS
On Thursday in Catania a conference on digitalization and cyber security
Catania
It is organized by the AdSP of the East Sicily Sea in partnership with Leonardo
PORTS
PORTS
Work at the port of Brindisi, acquitted the President of the AdSP
Rome
Giampieri (Assoports) : satisfaction with the acquittal that confirms the correctness of its action
PORTS
Italian ports of MSC's Dragon service suspended for pandemics
Ceremony of the Seabourn Pursuit Money
SHIPYARDS
Ceremony of the currency of the Seabourn Pursuit
Genoa
In July T. Mariotti will deliver the new cruise ship to Seabourn
PORTS
In 2023 the port of Koper plans to handle 1,089,000 containers (+ 7%)
Capodistria
An overall traffic in goods similar to that of last year was expected.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Rasmussen (BIMCO) : The large orders of new construction will soon result in a significant change in the market for containerized shipping
Copenhagen
The fleet could soon exceed 30 million euros in capacity for the first time.
CRUISES
Successfully concluded the evidence at sea of the luxury cruise ship Explora I
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hupac will activate a shuttle train between the intermodal terminals of Busto Arsizio and Interporto Padova
Chiasso
Three weekly rotations will be realized
