The Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) and SRM, the center studies linked to the Intesa Sanpaolo group, have published the new number of the newsletter "Port" Infographics
" that uses infographics to illustrate Phenomena and main statistics on maritime transport and logistics at Italian and international level, highlighting the impacts of events that are helping to shape the trend economic and international trade such as war Russia-Ukraine, inflation, soaring energy costs. One specific in-depth analysis is aimed at maritime trade Italian and port performance in 2022 for the main ports of call Asian and European. Finally, a focus was made on sustainability, analysing the role of ports as hubs energy and the green path that ships are taking.
The newsletter recalls that in 2022 Italian ports have enlivened over 490 million tons of goods, with an increase of +1.9% on the previous year, managing liquid bulk for 169 million tons (+3.2%), ro-ro cargos for 120,9 million tons (- 1.5%), container for 119,5 million tons (+2.2%), solid bulk for 61,1 million tons (+7.3%) and other goods for 19,7 million tons (- 3.4%). In addition, the last year the Italian ports have enlivened over 61,4 million passengers (+41.5%), of which nine million crocieristi (+263.6%).
The document highlights that in 2022 the Italian ports have showed greater resilience than other areas competitor: in the container sector (taking into account the ports with a handling beyond the million teu) are grown of +1.3% against the declines recorded by the competing areas from the Northern Range, Mediterranean and Atlantic.
Referring to the data released by UNCTAD, the newsletter notes also the consistent average time of ships in ports Italians compared to competitors in the Mediterranean, average time of waiting in the Italian airports that, widening the gaze to the entire Europe, however, is lower than that of congested ports of Holland and Germany even if growing as in most of other European maritime nations.