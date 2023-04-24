In the first trimester of the 2023 traffic of the goods in the Spanish ports it is dropped of the -1,7%

In the first trimester of 2023 the Spanish ports have enlivened 134,47 million of goods, with a decrease of -1,7% on the Same period as last year. To contain the decline is was mainly the increase of +5.2% of liquid bulk amounted to 23.58 million tonnes. The goods conventional with 20,74 million tons (+3.1%) so such as liquid bulk cargo, which totalled 44.46 million tons (+0.4%). The decline was determined from the accentuated reduction of the -8,6% of the containerized trade that amounted to 42.24 million tonnes and was realized with a handling of container pairs to 3.867.183 teu (-7.9%), of which 1,950,445 teu in transit (-13.1%).
In the passenger sector the total was 6.10 million people (+55.3%), of which 1,83 million crocieristi (+126.3%) and 4.26 million passengers of regular services (+36,8%).