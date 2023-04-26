ABB closes a very positive first quarter

In the first quarter of this year the revenues of the Swiss group ABB, which is mainly active in the technology sector for electrification and automation, they are increased of +12.8% rising to $7.86 billion from $6.96 billion in first three months of 2022. Operating profit amounted to 1.20 billion dollars (+39.8%). Profit before taxes, interest and depreciation and amortization was 1.28 billion dollars, with a growth of +28.1% generated by the positive performance of all divisions except - specified the Swiss Group - of a slight decline in the maritime and port segment which was impacted by lower revenues from propulsion for navigation in arctic regions. Net profit is State pairs to 1,06 billion dollars (+67.7%).
In the first three months of 2023 the value of new orders acquired from ABB is increased of +0.8% rising to 9,45 billion Dollars. The company has specified that the trend of the value of the Orders in the transport and infrastructure segment has Positive trend in new orders in the sectors maritime-port and renewable energy.