In the first trimester of 2023 Wärtsilä's net sales grew by +19%

Wärtsilä Corporation, the Finnish group that develops power generation systems for the maritime sector and terrestrial, has archived the first three months of this year with a Turnover clearly of 1,46 billion euros, with an increment of +19% on the first quarter of 2022, of which 729 million generated by sale of systems, plant and equipment (+22%) and 736 million from the sale of services (+17%). Operating profit was 92 million euros compared to an operating result of sign negative for -147 million in the first three months of last year. Net profit amounted to € 61 million compared to a net loss of -142 million euros in the correspondent trimester of 2022.
In the propulsion and generation segment alone Energy for the maritime sector Wärtsilä has totalled a net turnover of 640 million euros (+24%) and a profit operating of 49 million compared to 30 million in the first three months of the 2022.
In the first quarter of 2023 the group acquired new orders for a total value of 1,74 billion euros (+26%), of which 850 million related to the supply of products (+31%) and 889 million the provision of services (+21%). The only segment of Propulsion and power generation for the maritime sector has obtained new orders for a value of 738 million euros (+11%).
Meanwhile, Wärtsilä has announced in recent days of still have ongoing negotiations with some companies for the sale of the marine engine production plant in Bagnoli of the Rosandra (Trieste), which ceased production at the end of the last summer. At the end of the table at the Ministry of Enterprise and of Made in Italy on the future of the Giuliano plant, held last April 18, the President of the Friuli Venezia Region Giulia Massimiliano Fedriga, had complained that at the meeting, that It was convened specifically to examine proposals that should have reached Wärtsilä by 14 April, The company had not submitted any proposals. 'In the course of the meeting - Fedriga had specified - it is, however, A positive element emerged, namely that the company has confirmed the topicality of the interest of at least three subjects, and significant progress in the preparation of proposals. The Situation, as was known - the governor had added - is complex and difficult; It is therefore understandable that the Need for further investigation. The request for a New meeting to give time to the proposals to reach maturation finds us agree as long as this time is used Usefully'.