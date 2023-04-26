After 19 months of decline, container traffic in the port of Valencia returned to growth in March 2023

Despite the increase of +10.0% on the same month of 2022 recorded last March, in the entire first quarter of this year the traffic of the goods in the port of Valencia has accused a bending of the -7.8% being piled to 16,0 million tons compared to 17.3 million in the first three months of 2022. The decrease was generated by the decline in containerized trade that It is attested to 12,3 million tons (- 12.0%) with a handling of containers pairs to 1,101,010 teu (- 10.3%). In On the other hand, both conventional goods rose with 2.7 million tons (+6.5%) both liquid and solid bulk that have totaled respective 394 thousand tons (+40.7%) and 401 thousand tons (+10.6%).
The increase of +10.0% marked in the single month of March of 2023 was obtained with a total of 5.7 million tons enlivened from the Spanish port of call. After 19 consecutive months decrease, last March the only containerized trade is Grown of +6.7% going up to 4,4 million tons realized with a handling of containers pairs to 389.180 (+11.4%). In Conventional goods also increased with 976 thousand tons (+11.9%), liquid bulk with 121 thousand tons (+142.7%) and solid bulk with 172 thousand tons (+29.5%).