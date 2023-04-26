Accentuated decline in Kuehne+Nagel's quarterly financial and operating performance

In the first quarter of this year, the Negative trend in the Group's financial and operating performance Swiss logistics Kuehne+Nagel started in the fourth quarter of 2022. "At the beginning of 2023 - confirmed the administrator company delegate, Stefan Paul - the macroeconomic scenario is remained extremely complicated. This is not surprising given the Signs of a significant weakening manifested last year Autumn after a period of exceptional demand for logistics services determined by the pandemic".
In the first three months of 2023 gross sales and turnover net recorded by Kuehne+Nagel amounted respectively to 7.53 billion and 6.75 billion Swiss francs (7.7 and 6.9 billion euro), with decreases of -32.% and -37% on the same period of last year. EBITDA was 803 million francs (-39%), operating profit of 612 million francs (-45%) and the profit clearly of 462 million Swiss francs (-45%).
The only segment of sea shipments carried out by the group, which in the first three months of this year amounted to 987 thousand container teu (- 6%), has generated a net turnover of 2,67 billion francs (-45%), contributing to operating profit of Group amounted to CHF 344 million (-45%). In the field of air shipments, which experienced a more significant decline of the loads handled having been equal to 475 thousand tons (-17%), net sales were 1.86 billion (-41%) and EBIT of CHF 154 million (-64%). Land shipments operated by the group produced a net sales of 956 million of francs (-3%) and an operating profit of 52 million (+73%), while Contract Logistics posted net sales of 1.26 billion (+8%) and an EBIT of 62 million Swiss francs (+41%).