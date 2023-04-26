In March, the port of Busan set its own new historical record for monthly container traffic
Significant increase in volumes transshipped at the South Korean airport by MSC
Busan
April 26, 2023
In March 2023 the South Korean port of Busan, which is the Seventh port of call in the world by volume of traffic of container, has marked its new historical record of traffic monthly of containers having totaled a volume of 2.05 million teu, with an increment of +9.3% on March 2022 when The previous historical peak had been recorded.
Today the Port Authority of Busan has announced that the New record has been reached thanks to the new historical peak monthly transhipment traffic which last month is State pairs to about 1,09 million teu (+14.1%) and, in particular, Following the growth of +53% (about 80 thousand teu) of the volume of Containerized cargos transhipped in the South Korean port port of call from the MSC shipping company that uses Busan as a hub of Transshipment to the Northeast Asia region. This has been achieved by added the positive effect of the recovery, after six months of decline in exports from China.
In the first trimester of 2023 the port of Busan has enlivened a containerized trade pairs to about 5,64 million teu, with a progression of +2.0% on the same period last year.
