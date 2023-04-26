testata inforMARE
In Venice three-day strike of the workers of the Nuova Compagnia Lavoratori Portuali
Filt, Fit and Uilt, we do not want a call for tenders that opens to employment agencies, which lowers protections, rights and income
Venezia
April 26, 2023
Today a three-day strike of workers began of Nuova Compagnia Lavoratori Portuali, the company cooperative that provides temporary work in the port of Venice, which is was proclaimed by the provincial secretariats of Venice of Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti. "Our work - they have UNIONS EXPLAINED - IS UNDER ATTACK FROM A PROPOSAL BY Call for tenders of art. 17 (the article of Law 84/94 which regulates the provision of temporary port work, ed) made by the President and Secretary of the System Authority Portual, where rules, rights and rights and workers' income. We know - specified Filt, Fit and Uilt - that there will be a call, but we do not have certain answers to the questions asked on: duration, type of call, workers' income, employment continuity, guarantees of work with days minimum, start-up cancellations, multi-skilling, training, etc.'.

Complaining about the existence of too many uncertainties and the absence of agreements with trade unions and delegates, Filt, Fit and Uilt have highlighted that the perception is that it is "Threatened port work as we have so far insured and that together with all the port workers has premised to the port to develop. The open comparison with AdSP - have specified - it was not decisive, too many unbearable unknowns and unresolved issues. We do not want - they emphasized Filt, Fit and Uilt - a call for tenders opening to employment agencies, that lowers the protections, rights and income of all workers dockers'.
