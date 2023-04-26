Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Viking Saturn

Today Fincantieri, in its shipyard in Ancona, has delivered the new Viking Saturn
cruise ship to the Viking company. Like the twins, the new unit will position in the market segment of small vessels dimensions, with a gross tonnage of about 47,800 tons, 465 cabins and capacity to accommodate 930 passengers. Viking Saturn
, tenth in class, was designed by architects and naval engineers who gave the project An inspiration in modern Scandinavian style.
Viking Saturn will be christened on June 6th in New York.