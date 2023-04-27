Excellent start to the year for the Cargotec group

In the first quarter of this year, the trend continued growth in the revenues of the Finnish manufacturer of Cargotec handling and lifting that in the period are piled to 1,07 billion euros, with a rise of +26.2% on first three months of 2022. The increase was generated by the growth in turnover recorded by the three brands of the group, with Kalmar, which markets vessels for the port sectors, intermodal, logistics and industrial, which totalled revenues of the same to 485 million euros (+30.4%), Hiab, which markets vehicles for construction, transport and other sectors industrials, which closed the quarter with 432 million euros (+27.1%) and with MacGregor, which markets Handling and systems for ships and offshore installations, which has achieved revenues of 157 million euros (+12.1%).
In the first quarter of 2023, the group's operating profit was amounted to 104 million euros (+177.3%), with a contribution from Kalmar amounted to 62.8 million (+176.7%), from Hiab of 61.4 million (+41.1%) and with a negative contribution from MacGregor equal to -7.4 million euros. Cargotec's quarterly net profit is of 72.6 million euros (+244.1%).
In the first three months of this year the new orders acquired by the group have reached a value of 1,06 billion euros (- 6.7%), of which 471 million for Kalmar (-5.6%), 380 million for Hiab (-21.2%) and 208 million for MacGregor (+35.1%), plus 362 million million euros of new orders for the supply of services (+17,9%). The President and CEO of Cargotec, Casimir Lindholm, specified that despite the decrease in -7% of orders acquired, demand remains at good levels, and This applies to all three brands of the group.
At 31 March, the value of the group's order book was of 3,47 billion euros (+10.0%), of which 1,39 billion for Kalmar (-4.1%), 1.12 billion for Hiab (-0.4%) and 956 million for MacGregor (+65.7%).