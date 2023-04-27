Sharp reduction in quarterly container traffic in the Port of New York
In the first three months of this year they are enlivened 1,79 million teu (- 24.9%)
New York
April 27, 2023
Like the two main ports of call on the West Coast of Los Angeles and Long Beach, also the main port of the East Coast U.S. is continuing to experience a sharp reduction in container traffic. In the first three months of this year the port of New York - New Jersey, which is the second main port US container behind Los Angeles, has enlivened 1.79 million containers teu, with a decrease of -24.9% on the corresponding period of 2022. If container exports full are slightly increased of +1.6% rising to 329 thousand teu, the imports of container full are dropped of -26,8% to 898 thousand teu and a consistent decrease of -32.6% was recorded also from the handling of empty containers that has totaled 564 thousand teu.
The overall decrease in the first quarter of this year is was generated by declines of -15.6%, -24.8% and -33.4% marked respectively in the last months of January, February and March with 645 thousand teu, 571 thousand teu and 574 thousand teu compared to the same months of the 2022.
