The first two of eight new ship-to-shore cranes arrived at MedPort Tangier
They can operate on container ships with a capacity of up to 24,000 teu
L'Aia
April 27, 2023
MedPort Tangier, the container terminal of APM Terminals in port area II of the Moroccan port of Tanger Med, has received the first two of eight new ship-to-shore cranes that represent an investment of 117 million euros. The new means lifting, which have an outreach of 82 meters, can operate on container ships with containers arranged on 26 rows that have a total load capacity of up to 24,000 TEU.
