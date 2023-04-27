In the first trimester of the 2023 traffic of the container in the harbour terminals of DP World has grown of +1.4%

In the first trimester of 2023 the harbour terminals of the DP group World in Dubai handled container traffic equal to 19,54 million teu, with a slight increment of +1.4% on the same last year's period that was generated the accentuation of traffic handled by the Group's terminals in the Asia/Pacific region which stood at 9.37 million teu (+10.9%). On the other hand, both volumes are decreasing enlivened by terminals in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, which are Results pairs to 7,41 million teu, both those realized by the terminals in the Americas and Austrialia, amounting to 2.75 million of teu (-2.4%).