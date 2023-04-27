In the fourth trimester of the 2022 traffics of the container enlivened in Germany and Italy by Eurogate and Contship Italia are dropped of the -12.8% and -9.2%
In increase of +13.4% the volumes enlivened in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med
Amburgo
April 27, 2023
Last year, container traffic handled by terminalista companies Eurogate and Contship Italia is decreased by -3.5% compared to 2022, a reduction to which it is not paid a decline in revenues of the German groups Eurokai and BLG Logistics that each own 50% of Eurogate's capital which in turn holds 33.4% of Contship Italia whose remainder 66.6% is owned by Eurokai. Overall, in the 2022 the port terminals managed by Eurogate and Contship Italia have enlivened 11,86 million teu regarding 12,30 million TEU in the previous year, with a decrease that is equal to -2.8% not including in the total of 2021 the 89 thousand teu enlivened from the Portuguese terminalista company Liscont who eventually of the year was sold to Yilport Iberia.
The reduction in traffic volumes in 2022 is was generated by the decline in containers handled by port terminals of the two companies in Germany and Italy as well as the decline recorded by other foreign terminals with the exception of volumes handled by Eurogate subsidiaries Tangier and Tangier Alliance in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med. In in particular, in Germany the total traffic was equal to 7,29 million teu, with an accentuated decrease of -8,3% compared to 2021 due to the reduction in volumes handled by the group's terminals in the ports of Bremerhaven, Hamburg and Wilhelmshaven which amounted to 4.58 million respectively of teu (- 9.1%), 2.03 million teu (- 7.7%) and 683 thousand teu (- 4.1%). The decline in traffic in Italian terminals is more contained of the group operated by Contship Italia that have enlivened Globally 1,66 million teu (- 5.7%), with decreases in volumes enlivened in the port of La Spezia, where the total was of 1,15 million teu (- 9.2%), and in the port of Salerno, where they were enlivened 314 thousand teu (- 0.7%), while the traffic is grown of +9.1% to Terminal Container Ravenna (TCR) of the port of Ravenna where 200 thousand teu (+9.1%) were enlivened. In the port of Tanger Med the two subsidiaries have enlivened 2.52 million TEU, with a significant increase of +22.3% on 2021, while in the Limassol port the traffic is diminished of -7,9% going down to 372 thousand teu and the volumes enlivened by the subsidiary Ust-Luga Container Terminal (ULCT) in the Russian port of Ust-Luga have dropped of -38.2% due to sanctions against Russia and fell to 18 thousand teu.
Reducing traffic by 11.86 million containers enlivened overall in 2022 was generated by the decreases of -0.5%, -4.0%, -1.8% and -7.9% in traffic handled in the first, second, third and fourth trimesters respectively of the year compared to the same periods of 2021. In the last quarter of 2022, which experienced the most accentuated, 2.80 million teu have been enlivened globally. In this last period the German terminals have enlivened 1.72 million teu (- 12.8%), of which 1,10 million teu to Bremerhaven (- 7.9%), 450 thousand teu in Hamburg (- 17.2%) and 165 thousand teu in Wilhelmshaven (-27.8%); in Italy the total traffic was of 384 thousand teu (- 9.2%), of which 255 thousand teu in the port of La Spezia (-12.0%), 88 thousand teu in that of Salerno (+3.7%) and 42 thousand teu in the port of Ravenna (-15.4%); also in Limassol were enlivened 84 thousand teu (- 11.1%) and in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med 609 thousand teu (+13,4%).
In the 2022 financial year Eurokai recorded revenues equal to 247,6 million euros, with a rise of +6.1% on the year previous. The operating profit has been of 61,5 million (+1.2%) and net profit of 113.5 million euros (+19.5%). In 2022 the BLG Logistics Group totalled revenues of 1.12 billion euro (+6.5%), an operating profit of 64.6 million (+5.0%) and a profit net of 51.6 million euros (+2.1%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher