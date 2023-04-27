The Management Committee of the AdSP of Sardinia has approved the final balance and the annual report 2022

This morning the Management Committee of the System Authority Portuale del Mare di Sardegna has approved the annual report and the General statement of the 2022 financial year of the institution, year that records - net of transfers of €171 million of PNRR funds in the previous year - an increase of approximately €13.3 million in current receipts compared to 2021, reaching an absolute value of just over 63.6 million of euro (+26.5%). Same growth ratio also for exits, amounted to just over 30.4 million euros, which rose by +8.9% compared to 2021. The AdSP has closed the 2022 with a surplus financial accrual of over 40 million euros and a Final cash fund availability above 435 million euros.
In addition, the Management Committee approved the ordinance which introduces transitional provisions for issuance or renewal of the maritime state concessions for the port of Arbatax in the pending the approval of the Strategic Planning Document of System and the consequent Port Master Plan. Always for the Scalo Ogliastrino, which is the last included in the district of the AdSP, the Management Committee has also approved the regulation governing the handling and storage of conventional and bulk goods in port areas.