A survey highlights 15 critical elements faced by women working on ships

A new survey carried out by the Global Maritime Forum and the All Aboard Alliance on the problems faced by working women On board the ships has detected 15 main critical elements which fall into four categories: of women to obtain professional recognition, the difficulty who encounter in social relations on board, the difficulties related to seafarers' labour and contractual practices and working and sanitary conditions on board ships. The survey was carried out by interviewing 115 women who work on ships covering all tasks and offers a wide spectrum of their work experiences.
Following the survey carried out, in the last quarter of This year the testing of the measures will start and of the solutions identified to solve these problems that will be adopted on board ships of companies that adhere to the All Aboard Alliance and that have a number of female officers on board and above-average crew members. The goal is to identify which of the proposed solutions are more effective in addressing the 15 critical points identified for the work of women at sea and, therefore, help the All Aboard Alliance to make a career at sea not only inclusive, but also attractive for more women.
Recalling that women currently work on board ships account for less than 2% of the total number of seafarers, Yin Anand, Head of Shipping of the Mining and Matallurgical Group South32 and co-chair of All Aboard Alliance - highlighted the need to "make life at sea more inclusive for maritime women. But now that we have a better understanding of what are the critical points - ha underlined referring to the results of the survey - we can work together to address them. We - he specified - do not want Let them leave their careers at sea because we have them need, and we need many more."
"These problems - added Mikael Skov, co-president of the All Aboard Alliance and CEO of the company owner Hafnia - must be addressed. First of all because It's the right thing to do. Secondly, why The maritime industry is changing rapidly and more advanced skills, which require us to examine in holistically the whole set of attitudes to identify best candidates, so that the maritime sector can prosper and grow."