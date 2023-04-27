The Genoese Messina inserts two full containers in its fleet traditionally made up of con-ro ships

The Genoese shipping company Ignazio Messina & C., whereas last year it celebrated 100 years since its establishment, In recent decades it has operated with its own fleet Essentially from con-ro ships. Today the company announced the decision to extend the type of its ships dedicated to mixed transport of containers and rolling stock to units ships specialized only in the container segment. Messina has In fact, the acquisition of two full containers, able to however, to also transport project cargo and exceptional cargo, of the capacity of 4.600 teu. These are two ships of 264 meters long built by South Korean Daewoo Shipbuilding in 2009 and 2010. The company has specified that these units will be used mainly in the Red Sea area, the Gulf as well as in India, also in response - Messina specified - to the increasing containerization of the cargoes in the ports of the Gulf Arabic and India.
In addition, recently Messina has also rented the MSC Palatium III from 2.546 teu, which is equipped with three cranes, from use on the East-South Africa line to maintain regularity of the service and waiting for the two ships to be delivered purchased which, before entering service, will be subjected to important refitting works.
The entry of these ships into the fleet corresponds to the exit of the con-ro Jolly Cristallo which has a capacity containerized of 3.000 teu and of rotabili pairs to 6.350 meters linear that will be sold to American buyers.
In addition, to strengthen transport activities containerized, the Genoese company has finalized the purchase in China of 2,000 containers of 20' and 2,500 of 40' high cube.