PSA Marine acquires 45% of Panamanian towing company Meyer's Tugs
It has a fleet of six port tugs
Singapore
April 28, 2023
PSA Marine, the pilotage company, port trailer and maritime services wholly owned by the Group terminalista PSA International of Singapore, has acquired from Inversiones Maritimas CPT, a wholly-owned subsidiary from the Panamanian CPT Empresas Maritimas, 45% of the capital of Meyer's Tugs SA (MTSA), a Panama-based company that is was established in 2015 and offers towing services on the coasts Panamanians on the Pacific and Atlantic.
MTSA has more than 60 employees and a fleet of six port tugs with a pulling capacity between 60 and 77 tons. PSA Marine bought the stake through a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSA Marine Americas.
