Agreement signed for the rail connection of the port of Augsburg

The Implementing Convention for the achieved by PNRR funding of 75 million euro, the rail link to the port of Augsburg, infrastructure that will facilitate the interconnection of the terminal Megarese with the railway line improving connectivity Multimodal of the Sicilian port. The agreement, which kicks off to the final phase of the feasibility design technical-economic work, was signed by the commissioner extraordinary government, Filippo Palazzo, by the head of the Department of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, Enrico Pujia, by the CEO of Rete Ferroviaria Italiana, Vera Fiorani, and by the president pro tempore of the Authority of Port System of the Sea of Eastern Sicily, Francesco Di Sarcina.
Giving notice of the signing of the Convention, the AdSP has Recalled that the port of Augusta is a core node of the TEN-T trans-European network and, in addition to being a petrochemical port, is also a significant commercial port which, however, so far has not could benefit from a rail connection capable of ensure total intermodality.