Further marked deterioration in the financial results of the Japanese ONE

After reaching an all-time high last quarter July-September, corresponding to the second quarter of the financial year financial 2022, in the following quarterly period the performances Financial of the container shipping company Japanese Ocean Network Express (ONE) you have noticeably deteriorated and a further substantial deterioration is occurred in the last quarter of financial year 2022, corresponding to the first quarter of 2023. In the first three months of This year, in fact, the company's revenues, following the decline of the value of the maritime freight, they have collapsed of -45,0% going down to $4.64 billion vs. $8.43 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The decline in the value of the EBITDA amounted to 1.56 billion dollars (-71.7%), as well as those of the operating profit which is State pairs to 1,18 billion (- 77.3%) and of the profit clearly that has totaled 1,21 billion dollars (- 76.3%).
ONE has announced some measures to cope with the relevant weakening of the market, including the continuation of the programming of blank sailing, i.e. the cancellation of calls of its ships in some ports, extending it beyond the Chinese New Year, the date on which this practice is usually Suspended. In addition, some container ships returning from Europe Asia and traveling from Asia to the east coast of the North America will be passed through the Cape of Good Hope. Will Also expanded the range of ports served by ships in order to increase commercial activity and reduce the speed of ships to reduce fuel consumption. ONE will also reduce fleet size by reducing use of chartered vessels. As of 31 March, the fleet of the Japanese company consisted of 209 ships for a capacity of containerized cargo pairs to 1.557.099 teu.