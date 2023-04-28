Konecranes collects new orders

New records of the value of orders, including those for port vessels
Hyvinkää
April 28, 2023
In the first quarter of 2023 the value of new orders acquired from the manufacturer of handling and lifting equipment Konecranes reached an all-time high of 1.29 billion dollars, with an increment of +17.5% on the first last year's quarter when the previous maximum peak. A new record has been achieved even from the only new orders relating to the port vessels produced from the Finnish company that amounted to 512.6 million euros (+19,1%). A record value was marked last March 31 also from the value of Konecranes' order book which is rose to 3.28 billion euros (+32.0%), with a historical peak of 1.83 billion orders relating to means for port use (+48,6%).
In the first three months of this year the company recorded revenues amounted to EUR 899.3 million (+33.8%), of which EUR 272.8 million related cranes and port vehicles (+55.0%). EBITDA was equal to EUR 117.9 million (+77.8%). Operating profit and net profit yes amounted to € 85.8 million and € 52.7 million respectively against both negative results and equal to -19.5 million and -21.3 million euro in the first quarter of 2022.
