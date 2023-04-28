Formalized the agreement with the Maltese government to strengthen the container port of Marsaxlokk

Yesterday Malta Freeport Terminals and the Maltese Government have formalized the agreement to strengthen the container port of Marsaxlokk with an investment of almost 104 million euros that allows to start the first phase of expansion of the airport which provides for the extension of 176 meters of Terminal II and the extension of 195 meters of the West Terminal, works whose realization was was anticipated earlier this year by the company terminal operator, which is jointly owned by Yilport and from Terminal Link (
of 16 February
2023).
The Ministry of Economy, European Funds and Territory highlighted that the agreement includes a number of conditions negotiated for the benefit of the community of Birzebbuga which is close to the port of call, including the prohibition of placing cranes on the western platform of Terminal I which is the most close to homes and the prohibition of carrying out activities of Handling of rolling stock at night. Malta Freeport Terminals will also pay 300 thousand euros into the fund of Corporate Social Responsibility to be used for purposes Social. Minister Silvio Schembri also underlined that the project to build the new port areas, the surface equal to 30 thousand square meters, is connected to the project Shore-to-Ship which involves the installation of cold systems ironing to allow ships at berth to switch off their engines, and to connect to the ground power grid.
The Managing Director of Malta Freeport Terminals, Alex Montebello, said the extension of Terminal II will be a success for everyone: for the port that will be able to Handling the world's largest container ships with the maximum efficiency, for Birzebbuga residents and Maltese importers and exporters eligible for more services. "In addition - he added - the project will generate more than 160 new jobs and increase investments made after privatisation to more than €400 million, making Freeport one of the largest investors of all time in Maltese history». Remarking that the Container Terminal directly employs over 1,500 people and contributes €170 million to the Maltese economy, equal to 2% of the national gross domestic product, Montebello has Recalled that Malta Freeport has already launched a investments worth 320 million euros for the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment, including two Megamax quay cranes.