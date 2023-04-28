Unanimous ok of the Management Committee of the AdSP of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas to the final balance 2022

This morning, after the favourable opinion of the auditors, the Management Committee of the Authority of Harbour System of Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian seas unanimously approved the final balance sheet of the institution for the financial year 2022 and the linked annual report, year with a surplus of administration of over 130 million euros. The AdSP has highlighted that the document verifies compliance with the expenditure limits, for as provided for by current legislation on the subject, the collection on account competence of over 97% of state rents, but also the payment of invoices 12 days in advance of the due date, with respect to the limits established by law.
From the illustration of the report, the amount of Revenue ascertained in 2022 amounts to approximately 68 million euro against a figure of the same amount allocated to Outputs. A total of EUR 36 million was collected, while payments made amounted to 22 million euros. The cash provision at 31 December 2022 was approximately EUR 169 million. The harbour authority has emphasized that it is deals with important liquid sums, which have a clear intended use and are available to finance further works Infrastructure.