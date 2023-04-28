The AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic highlights the contribution to the development made by its subsidiaries

Also the subsidiaries of a Port System Authority contribute, or can contribute, to economic growth, and occupational. That they do, in the case of those who gravitate to ports of Trieste and Monfalcone, the Authority underlined today of Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea that governs the two Airports. In the case of this AdSP, the subsidiaries are seven, of which two, Adriafer and Porto di Trieste Servizi (PTS), whose capital is wholly owned by the port authority, and five others of which the AdSP owns a share: Adria Intermodale (33.33% of property dell'AdSP), Agenzia per il Lavoro Portuale del Porto di Trieste (35.00%), Società Alpe Adria (33.33%), Interporto di Trieste (20.00%) and Trieste Terminal Passeggeri (40.00%).
The port authority of the Eastern Adriatic has highlighted that in the period between 2015 and 2022 the net profit of these companies Investee companies rose from €1.6 million to €5.5 million, while the value of production jumped from 52 to 156 Million. In the same time frame - it emphasizes the AdSP - Employment in subsidiaries increased from 93 employees of 2015 to 530 in 2022 and in the same System Authority Port from 67 to 124.
With regard to the port work, the body has remarked that in the 2015 in the Julian airport there were 1,109 workers, in 2018 including Monfalcone they went to 1,462, while in 2022 have become 1,641.
"A port - it has commented the president of the AdSP, Zeno D'Agostino, illustrating these numbers - does not consist only of docks and warehouses, which obviously constitute the infrastructure fundamental, but also in the complex of services and technologies and the skills that allow you to express the role of hub implicit in a modern port. The direction we have developed, with the support and fundamental contribution of the institutions of national and regional reference, reverberates a lean governance, able to guarantee fast and transparent processes to investors private individuals on an international scale that see Trieste and our port system as the ideal place for your business».