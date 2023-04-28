The Ligabue family rebuys the entire property of the historic Venetian naval provision

With the repurchase of the stake that had been ceded to the Italian Fund in 2016, Inti Ligabue, president of the company, became the sole shareholder of the Venetian Ligabue Spa reported after nearly 40 years the company, which operates catering services primarily for the maritime sector and for the onshore and offshore industry, in the total property of the eponymous founding family. "It is a historic moment for our company, which is extremely significant," Inti Ligabue said. A choice that guarantees long-term strategy to all the stakeholders in the group. The willingness to keep the shareholding in the hands of the founding family, as the sole shareholder, confirms the company's soundness and the vision of perspective for the future. "
In 2019 Liguabue celebrated its first century of activity as the oldest contracting company and naval care company in business in the world. In 2016 the Italian Fund for Investment (FII), which was managed by Neuberger Berman AIFM, had entered the capital of the Venetian firm and in the same year the purchase of new shares had led Inti Ligabue to hold 70% of the firm. Now with the purchase by Inti Ligabue, through the company Lilux Srl, which is controlled by him, of the 30.6% percent stake held by the Italian Investment Fund, the property has returned entirely to the Venetian family. NB Aurora, which owns 44.55% percent of FII and is also run by Neuberger Berman AIFM, said the deal's counter-value was 9.7 million euros.
Thanking Neuberger Berman and the Italian Fund for Investment followed by Francesco Sogaro for the irreplaceable assured support in uneasy years, Inti Ligabue highlighted the relevant achievements made by Ligabue Spa in 2022, after two years of pandemics, with massive growth in the last year of more than 70 million and a turnover of 314 million euros, the doubling of EBITDA and the return to reports of prepandemic economic coefficients.