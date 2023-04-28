Assologistics has signed a scientific collaboration agreement with the Contract Logistics Observatory "Gino Marchet" of the Politecnico di Milano consolidating an active collaboration since the 2011, year of the foundation of the Observatory. The underlying objective of the collaboration is to develop and disseminate knowledge together on certain specific areas of logistics, identifying year-on-year themes to be deepened in ways to be defined in agreement between the parties, such as trends. of the market with regard to outsourcing of logistics and procurement choices (with the aim of fostering fair competition within the market) and the sustainability of the sector in economic, environmental and social terms.
Among the next concrete steps of collaboration there is also the organization of a public conference in collaboration with the Veneto Region, which will be held on June 9 at the Verona Fair, in which some research results will be published of the Observatory, commented on by some managers of important committance companies in the territory.