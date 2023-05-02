The MIT has authorized the increase of staff of the Port Cooperative of Ravenna

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has authorized the increase in staff of the Port Cooperative of Ravenna which is the only entity authorized to provide port work temporary in the port of Ravenna. The staff of the port company It will then be able to go from the current 400 members to 420 members (+5%). The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Center Settentrionale recalled that this variation of organic plant had been deemed necessary because on several occasions The port community had expressed unanimity conviction that all the initiatives underway in the port of Ravenna (works of the Port Hub with gradual increases in drafts and renovation of all platforms, new station cruises, construction of sludge treatment plant, development of logistics areas, etc.), intended to consolidate current trade, bringing positive effects already in the short term, will require greater use of the services provided by the Port Cooperative.
The harbour authority has recalled, moreover, that the organization of the work in the port of Ravenna has a characteristic absolutely peculiar when the Ravenna Port Cooperative is structured not only to satisfy, as a supplier of temporary work, the so-called "peaks" in demand for work in port, but the consistency of its staff is referring to the average level of demand for labour in the port by terminalist concessionaire companies (ex art. 18) and not dealers (authorized pursuant to art. 16), using the days of maximum concentration of work of the Faculty of appeal "as a user company, to authorized subjects the provision of temporary work services" on the national territory (so-called temporary workers).
«In a national port made up of companies Dockers who have to fight not to suffer a reduction in the organic plant - underlined Luca Grilli, president of the Compagnia Portuale di Ravenna and president of the Association National Port Companies (ANCIP) - this increase is A recognition for the good work done in recent years. The almost 100 stabilizations and over 200 administrations of Last six years, accompanied by excellent operational response had in the period of health emergency, were signs preparatory to this result, also the result of well-deserved trust that the Port Authority in the first place and the competent Ministry addressed the Port Company of Ravenna. In fact, in These years, our company has certainly represented a reference point for the entire port community of Ravenna and national proving to be a subject for the portualità Serious, competent and helpful. We are extremely proud of the result obtained and this stimulates us to face the next challenges that our port will offer us."
"The port of Ravenna - commented the president dell'AdSP del Mare Adriatico Centro Nord, Daniele Rossi - has exceeded its own freight record for two consecutive years Moving. This result is the result of an effort important by all workers of the port and, together with the Many projects that are being realized, tells us that Also with regard to the provision of port work is it is necessary to have a medium-long term strategic vision that plans to consolidate the role of the labour supplier to be ready to face, in a timely manner, the future likely increase in labour demand'.