Unanimous approval of the shareholders to the 2022 financial statements of Interporto Padova

On Friday, the shareholders' meeting of Interporto Padova Spa unanimously approved the 2022 financial statements that in the Days ago he had received the unanimous green light from the board of directors (
of 23 March
2023). In his report, President Franco Pasqualetti underlined how this report confirms the trend positive of previous years, demonstrating the goodness of the economic and financial planning set by the company. "The investments that we are making and that will continue in the next years - added Pasqualetti - will allow us a total automation of activities in the terminal and therefore a growth of company services».
The assembly was also an opportunity to present Officially the new logo created on the occasion of the 50th anniversary anniversary of the company that will be celebrated on Next July 3rd. The conception and development of the new logo is has been entrusted to the Galileo Science and Technology Park, the Paduan company that deals with research and innovation and that Among its specializations it also includes design and communication.