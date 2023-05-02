Extended to 2047 the duration of the contract through which QTerminals manages the port of Antalya

The Qatari QTerminals, which through the subsidiary QTerminals Antalya operates the Turkish multipurpose port of Antalya as part of of a concession contract expiring in 2028, announced to have obtained the extension of 19 years of the duration of the agreement contract that will then end in 2047. QTerminals has started operating the Turkish port of call at the end of 2020 after having acquired the business from the Global Ports Holding group (
of 22 October
2020).
Announcing the extension of the contract, QTerminals recalled that Antalya is the main port on a coastline of 700 nautical miles running from Izmir to Mersin.