The NCLH cruise group recorded record revenues for the first quarter of the year

If the cruise group Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) filed the first quarter of 2023, as well as the 12 previous quarters, with a net loss, however in the period is A positive operating result was recorded, the first after already in the first quarter of 2020 the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the activities of the group had made mark the first of an uninterrupted series of negative values, and has totalled exceptionally high revenues that marked a New record for this time of year and were lower only in the summer quarters, the traditional peak period for cruises, of 2019 and 2018.
In particular, in the first three months of this year the revenues of NCLH totaled $1.82 billion, an increase of +249.1% on the same period of 2022, of which 1,21 billion generated by the sale of cruises (+253.0%), a value that represents a record for this time of year, and 613.1 million of dollars generated from sales on board ships (+241.6%), A value that represents an absolute quarterly record. EBITDA and Operating profit amounted to € 196.5 million and $10.7 million vs. both negative results for -471,6 million and -688,8 million dollars in the first trimester of 2022. NCLH ended the first quarter of 2023 with a loss net of -159,3 million compared to a net loss of 982,7 million dollars in the corresponding period last year.
NCLH, which operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line brands, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, has announced that in the first quarter of this year cruise days per passenger, i.e. the number of passengers accommodated on ships multiplied by The number of days of their respective cruises, has reached the Record 5.50 million, surpassing the previous all-time high of 5.49 million cruise days per passenger established in the third quarter of 2018.
Currently the group's fleet consists of 30 ships, while NCLH's order book sees the next delivery of Seven more new cruise units.