Sea and air shipments handled by the Chinese Sinotrans are decreasing
Strong quarterly growth in rail shipments
Hong Kong
May 2, 2023
In the first quarter of this year the Chinese logistics operator Sinotrans of China Merchants Group (CMG) has registered revenues of 22.36 billion yuan ($3.2 billion), with a sharp decrease of -24.6% regarding 29,64 billion yuan in the corresponding period of 2022. Operating profit and net profit on the other hand, recorded increments of +1.9% and +0.6% respectively rising to 1.22 billion and 1.00 billion yuan.
In the first three months of 2023 the total volume of shipments maritime enlivened by Sinotrans was equal to 2.66 million teu, down by -8.5%. The number of air shipments that have totaled 185 thousand tons (- 6.6%). On the other hand, shipments by rail are on the rise, which are turned out pairs to 95 thousand container teu (+43.9%).
