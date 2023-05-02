In March, there was a significant economic decline in Italian imports from non-EU27 countries

Istat has announced that in March 2023, after two months of growth, it is estimated for the commercial exchange of Italy with the non-EU27 countries a cyclical decline for both countries flows, much wider for imports (-12.9%) than exports (-4.6%). The National Institute of Statistics has specified that in March of this year the reduction of exports towards non-EU27 countries is mainly due to the contraction of sales of non-durable consumer goods (-11.9%), with a strong contraction in energy exports (-27.0%) while those of consumer durables increased (+2.7%) and, to an extent contained, capital goods (+0.7%) and intermediate goods (+0.3%), while imports, down since September last year, recorded a further cyclical reduction, with large reductions for all groupings, explained for about two-thirds by minors Favourably conditioned purchases of energy and intermediate goods from the reductions in the relative prices.
In the first quarter of 2023, compared to the previous quarter, exports increased by +1.3%, driven in particular by the major sales of non-durable consumer goods (+9.2%). Same period, imports show a sharp cyclical reduction (-19.2%), generalized and more marked for energy (-29.8%).
With regard to trend changes, exports in March 2023 year-on-year growth of +6.6% (from +17.2% in February). Excluding of energy (-19.9%), growth concerns all groupings and is more sustained for capital goods (+10.6%) and goods of non-durable consumption (+8.2%). Imports are down trend of -28.1% to which contributes the contraction of purchases of all groupings and, in particular, of energy (-35.8%) and intermediate goods (-30.4%).
In March 2023, the trade balance with non-EU27 countries is positive and equal to +8,455 million (-793 million in March 2022). The energy deficit (-5,326 million) is lower than a year earlier (-8,546 million) while the surplus in trade of Non-energy products, amounting to 13,780 million, is high and a sharp increase compared to March 2022 (7,753 million).
In March 2023, exports to MERCOSUR countries (+28.0%), China (+26.3%), Turkey (+25.4%), ASEAN countries (+20.0%) and the United States (+9.3%) is increasing in trend terms; On the other hand, yes decrease sales to Japan (-9.8%), Switzerland (-9.3%), Kingdom United Kingdom (-7.9%) and OPEC countries (-3.6%). Imports from all main non-EU27 partner countries are in sharp decline on a Annual. The largest trend declines concern purchases from Russia (-91.7%) and China (-34.4%).