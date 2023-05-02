testata inforMARE

SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri has delivered the first of two "Allura class" cruise ships to Oceania Cruises
"Vista" has a gross tonnage of about 67,000 tons
Genova
May 2, 2023
In the Genoese shipyard of Sestri Ponente of the group Fincantieri took place in recent days the delivery of the Vista, the first of two next-generation cruise ships that will start the "Allura class" for society Oceania Cruises owner of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Vista, which has a gross tonnage of about 67,000 tons, can accommodate 1,200 passengers assisted by 800 members of the crew, for a ratio of three to two.

The shipyard of Sestri Ponente has already built two ships for Oceania Cruises: Marina, delivered in 2011, and Riviera, delivered in 2012.
ACCIDENTS
Last year, 2,345 maritime accidents occurred in EU waters (-2%)
Lisbon
In 37 cases a pollution has occurred
INDUSTRY
The quarterly revenue of Triton and Textainer container rentals fell slightly.
Hamilton
Profits in decline
TRADE
In March, a significant decline in Italian imports from extra UE27
Rome
The decrease is -12.9% percent. Contraction of -4.6% of exports
In line with other containerized maritime carriers, COSCO stores a bad first quarter
MARITIME TRANSPORT
In line with other containerized maritime carriers, COSCO stores a bad first quarter
Shanghai
In the first three months of this year, revenues fell by -55.1% percent.
CRUISES
The NCLH cruise group posted record revenue for the first quarter of the year
Miami
In the first three months of this year, the new historical record of cruise days per passenger has been established
PORTI
MIT has authorized the organic increase of the Portuale Cooperative of Ravenna
Ravenna
The consistency of the organic is established according to the average level of the demand for labour in the port and not to traffic peaks
INTERPORTI
Shareholders ' unanimous approval of the 2022 budget of Interporto Padova
Padova
On the occasion of the company's 50 year anniversary, the new corporate logo was presented
PORTI
Extended to 2047 the duration of the contract through which QTerminals manages the port of Antalya
Doha
The original deadline was set in August 2028
The Ligabue family rebuys the entire property of the historic Venetian shipyard
INDUSTRY
The Ligabue family rebuys the entire property of the historic Venetian shipyard
Venice / Luxembourg
Inti Ligabue through Lilux Srl bought 9.7 million euros on 30.6% of the capital held by the Italian Investment Fund.
Le Aziende informano
La Ant. Bellettieri & Co., presente da più di 140 anni nel Porto di Civitavecchia, opera nella logistica portuale e nell'intermodalità mare, ferro, gomma
PORTI
Formalized the agreement with the Maltese government to upgrade the container port of Marsaxlokk
Birzebbuga
Programmed the installation of two Megamax quay cranes. Expected 160 new jobs
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Further accentuated deterioration in the financial results of Japanese ONE
Singapore
In the first three months of this year, revenues fell by -45.0% percent.
PSA Marine acquires 45% of Panamanian towing company Meyer's Tugs
MARITIME SERVICES
PSA Marine acquires 45% of Panamanian towing company Meyer's Tugs
Singapore
It has a fleet of six port tugboats
Heavy deterioration in quarterly financial and operational performance of DSV
LOGISTICA
Heavy deterioration in quarterly financial and operational performance of DSV
Hedehusene
In the first three months of 2023, revenues fell by -33.0% percent.
MARITIME
An investigation highlights 15 elements of criticality with which women work on ships
At the end of 2023 the testing of proposed measures and solutions will be launched to solve the problems
In the fourth quarter of 2022, the trades of shipping containers handled in Germany and Italy by Eurogate and Contship Italia were down -12.8% percent and -9.2% percent.
PORTI
In the fourth quarter of 2022, the trades of shipping containers handled in Germany and Italy by Eurogate and Contship Italia were down -12.8% percent and -9.2% percent.
Hamburg
The Moroccan port of Tanger Med has been growing in 13.4%.
PORTI
In the first quarter of 2023 container traffic in DP World's port terminals grew by 1.4%
Dubai
Total handling of 19.54 million teu
INDUSTRY
Great start of year for the Cargotec Group
Helsinki
Significant growth in quarterly financial results. Orders decline, but-demand continues to be high-Business
PORTI
Finance Guard Agreement-AdSP of the Central Adriatic for the contrast to fraud in the use of PNRR's resources
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Viking Saturn
Ancona
The unit, of about 47,800 tons of gross tonnage, will be christened on June 6 in New York City.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
New limit of the catch of Neopanamax vessels transiting in the Panama Canal caused by drought
Panama
Waiting for precipitation of the rainy season
PORTI
A three-day strike by workers at the New Airline Workers in Venice
Venice
Filt, Fit and Uilt, we don't want a call for competition that opens up to labor agencies, which pits protections, rights and income
LOGISTICA
Accentuation of the downturn in the quarterly financial and operational performance of Kuehne + Nagel
Schindellegi
In the first three months of 2023, the group's net turnover decreased by -37%
INDUSTRY
In the first quarter of 2023, the net turnover of Wärtsilä grew by 19%
Helsinki
The value of new orders increased by 26%
INDUSTRY
ABB closes a very positive first quarter
Zurich
Revenue in growth of 12.8% and net profit of 67.7%
PORTI
Quarterly traffic of record goods in Albanian ports
Tirana
In the first three months of this year, passengers have grown by 13.9%
PORTI
USB denounces self-production practices in the port of Salerno
Salerno
This situation is not at all a novelty in the port, " the union said.
Agreement between Assologistic and the Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026
LOGISTICA
Agreement between Assologistic and the Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026
Milan
The aim is to supervise the logistical flows linked to the maximum sporting event
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Egypt's KCFMT orders the construction of the first two of six multipurpose ships
The Cairo
They were commissioned to Daesun Shipbuilding and Engineering Co.
LOGISTICA
China's Sinotrans-led sea and air shipments decline
Hong Kong
Decided quarterly growth of rail shipments
In 2022 the crucierists brought to European ports by ships that make CLIA Europe have increased by +227,6%.
CRUISES
In 2022 the crucierists brought to European ports by ships that make CLIA Europe have increased by +227,6%.
London
In Italy, passengers have been 791mila (+ 132.6%)
LOGISTICA
Renewed the agreement between Assologistic and the Contract Logistics Observatory "Gino Marchet"
Milan
On June 9, a conference at the Fair of Verona
