In the Genoese shipyard of Sestri Ponente of the group Fincantieri took place in recent days the delivery of the Vista
, the first of two next-generation cruise ships that will start the "Allura class" for society Oceania Cruises owner of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Vista
, which has a gross tonnage of about 67,000 tons, can accommodate 1,200 passengers assisted by 800 members of the crew, for a ratio of three to two.
The shipyard of Sestri Ponente has already built two ships for Oceania Cruises: Marina, delivered in 2011, and Riviera, delivered in 2012.