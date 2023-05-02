The Egyptian KCFMT orders the construction of the first two of six multipurpose ships
They were commissioned to Daesun Shipbuilding and Engineering Co
Il Cairo
May 2, 2023
As part of the Cairo Government's strategy to increase national shipping capacity for take advantage of the opportunities offered by the strategic position of Egypt on the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, at the Ministry of Transport, in the presence of Minister Kamel Al-Wazir, Signed the contract for the construction of two ships Multipurpose that has been subscribed by the company of Egyptian navigation Alkahera Company for Ferries and Maritime Transport (KCFMT) and South Korean shipyard Daesun Shipbuilding and Engineering Co.
The two naval units, of the gross tonnage of 14 thousand tons, will be 127.7 meters long, 21.8 meters wide able to transport different types of goods including containers (709 teu). The two ships will be taken over in February 2025 and in next month of April. It is expected that the order will be followed by a further order for the realization of other four ships that will join the two Cairo ro-pax catamarans and Riyadh currently operated by KCFMT which have been built by Australian Austal in 2008.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher