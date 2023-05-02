Agreement between Assologistica and Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026
The goal is to supervise the logistical flows related to the maximum sporting event
Milano
May 2, 2023
Assologistica and Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 have signed A Memorandum of Understanding ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games winter 2026 with the aim of supervising flows logistics related to the maximum sporting event. With the agreement, The logistics trade association will provision of the Foundation's know-how through figures highly qualified professionals.
"To be the forerunners of such widespread Games - has highlighted Andrea Varnier, CEO of Milano Cortina 2026 - poses us faced with a series of challenges that we want to face in the best possible way. The signing of the memorandum of understanding with Assologistica lays the foundations for work in this direction with the ambition to make the model of Italian Olympic and Paralympic Games a symbol of solidity and efficiency also from a logistical point of view».
"We are happy - commented the president of Assologistica, Umberto Ruggerone - to be able to contribute to this extraordinary feat. We thank Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 for the importance given to the logistics sector and Skills contained in it as drivers for the success of a event of high complexity'.
