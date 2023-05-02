The quarterly revenues of container charterers Triton and Textainer fell slightly

Triton's revenues in the first quarter of this year International and Textainer Group Holdings, which are respectively the first and second world society of rental of intermodal containers by fleet consistency, are Profits also fell slightly and profits. Trition closed the January-March period of 2023 with a volume of $397.7 million, down by $397.7 million. -4.6% on the first quarter of last year. Operating profit is State of 221,5 million dollars (- 15.4%) and profit clearly of 149,8 million dollars (- 22.9%). Textainer archived the first This year's quarter with revenues of $194.9 million (-1.9%), with an operating profit of € 100.4 million (-12.5%) and with a profit clearly of 58,6 million dollars (- 24.6%).
As of March 31, the Triton fleet was pairs to 7,13 million teu, with a decrease of the -2,6% on 31 March 2022, while the Textainer fleet consisted of 4.37 million teu (-0.6%). Triton announced that in the first quarter This year, the average rate of utilisation of its fleet is Result of 97.6% compared to 98.4% in the last quarter of 2022 and 99.6% in the first quarter of 2022, average rates that for Textainer were 98.8%, 99.0% and 99,7%.
"We continue to be optimistic," said the president and managing director of Textainer, Olivier Ghesquiere, referring to future prospects - about the fact that The market situation will start to show momentum positive as you approach the traditional high summer season'. With reference to the wider market of containerized transport, Ghesquiere specified that Textainer believes that "the current decline in traffic, which is This state is largely a consequence of the management of stocks, will soon recover and in the coming months this It will lead to higher volumes of goods."
Recall that Triton International has recently been acquired by Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( of 12 April 2023).