Last year, 2,345 maritime accidents occurred in EU waters (-2%)
In 37 cases pollution occurred
Lisbona
May 2, 2023
In its latest annual report "EMSA Facts and Figures 2022" the European Maritime Safety Agency has announced that the Last year in European Union waters there were 2,345 maritime accidents involving 2,528 ships, with decreases both of -2% on 2021. These events caused the loss of six ships compared to seven in the previous year, the loss of 30 lives compared to 29 in 2021 and the injury of 562 people (+3%). Of the total number of incidents that occurred in 2022, 37 caused pollution (-27%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher