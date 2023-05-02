Record quarterly cargo traffic in Albanian ports

In the first three months of this year the passengers have grown of +13.9%
Tirana
May 2, 2023
In the first three months of 2023 the Albanian ports have enlivened 1.62 million tons of goods. This is a record volume. announced by the Albanian Institute of Statistics, and would represent an exceptional increment of +61.8% on the first trimester of the last year. The conditional is due to the fact that in its Last survey, the statistical office indicates for the first quarter of 2022 a traffic of 1.43 million tons, while In all previous surveys, both quarterly and monthly, the Total traffic data for the first three months of last year It was 1.00 million tonnes.
In the first three months of this year, moreover, the traffic of passengers in Albanian ports was 138 thousand people, in growth of +13.9%.
