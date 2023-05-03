In 2022, cargo traffic in Italian ports returned to the pre-pandemic level
Not so in the last quarter of the year, in which volumes were -7.9% lower than in the fourth quarter of 2019
Roma
May 3, 2023
After the decrease of -9,4% of the traffic enlivened from the ports Italians in 2020 compared to the previous year caused by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and after the recovery of +8.5% of volumes enlivened in 2021 compared to 2020, in 2022 the port ports of call national have fully compensated for the loss of traffic due to the health crisis having enlivened - he announced the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) - a total of 490.1 million tonnes of goods, which represents an increase of +1.8% on 2021, a rise of +10.4% on 2020 and is just less than the 490.3 million tons totaled in the year prior to the 2019 pandemic.
To have allowed the return to a pre-pandemic level are Increases in the volumes of containerized, rolling stock and solid bulk cargoings that in 2022 were higher than those of the 2019, while last year the traffic of liquid bulk and goods were still below the previous level The health emergency. In particular, in 2022 the total of cargo in containers was 119.5 million tons, with increases of +2.2%, +4.6% and +7.4% respectively on 2021, 2020 and 2019. Rolling stock amounted to 120.8 million tons (-2.1%, +12.8% and +6.7%) and solid bulk at 61.1 million tons (+7.5%, +23.9% and +2.4%). In the field of Liquid bulk was handled 169.0 million tons (+3.2%, +7.7% and -7.5%) and conventional goods 19.7% million tons (-3.7%, +20.0% and -15.9%).
With regard only to the containerized trade enlivened in the 2022, this flow of goods counted on the basis of the Handling of 20-foot containers (TEU) was equal to 11.570.173 teu, with increases of +2.4%, +8.3% and +7.3% on 2021, 2020 and 2019, of which 7,360,042 teu in import-export (+2.3%, +11.3% and +2.1%) and 4,210,131 teu in transhipment (+2.7%, +3.4% and +17.8%).
During 2022 the consistency of the growth in volumes of Goods handled has been attenuating in line with the deterioration of the world economic situation and in the last Quarter of the year the trend has become negative. In the period October-December last year, in fact, the airports Italian dockers have enlivened 117,6 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -2,9% on the correspondent period of 2021, a decrease of -8.5% on the last trimester of 2020 and a decrease of -7.9% also on the fourth trimester of the year pre-pandemic of 2019.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, container traffic alone is State pairs to 2.742.344 teu, with percentage changes equal to -1.6%, -1.0% and +0.7% on the same periods of 2021, 2020 and 2019, of which 1,767,853 teu in import-export (+0.5%, -5.0% and -6.2%) and 974,491 teu in transhipment (-5.3%, -1.5% and +5.1%).
