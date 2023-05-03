Metrocargo Italia transports Den Hartogh tanker containers between Italy and France

The Dutch logistics company Den Hartogh Logistics has entrusted Metrocargo Italia the rail transport activity of the own tanks between northern Italy (Mortara, Pavia) and southern Italy France (Miramas, Marseille). The service started on the 23rd March and uses the railway connection operated by the company partner FuoriMuro Impresa Ferroviaria which is a subsidiary of the 28.6% from Metrocargo Italia.
Melania Molini, general manager of Metrocargo Italia, has specified that the collaboration is in the initial phase: "Until now - he explained - we have transported empty tanks, but we plan to transport tanks soon full."
Den Hartogh, which has nearly 2,200 employees, is specialized in the logistics of chemical products, as well as food products, which it handles using intermodal services or with its own fleet of over 500 trucks. Last year the turnover of the Dutch company marked a strong growth having recorded revenues of 741 million euros, with an increase of +29.5% on 2021, and a gross operating margin of 98 million (+46.2%).